We’re about halfway through summer and if you haven’t updated your wardrobe yet, it’s about time you swapped out your booties for sandals. With the Fourth of July coming up, you’re sure to score some good deals, especially if you want to get a head start on getting new clothes before school starts back up again or for all the summer events you have on your calendar. Start reaching for your wallet, especially if you still need an outfit for this weekend’s barbecue. Take a look to see which retailers will be handing out steals.

3×1

Get an extra 25% off sale items with code HAPPY4TH from July 1-4.

Ali & Jay

Take 40% off select styles.

American Eagle

In stores and online, buy one pair of jeans or jorts and get another for 50% off.

Anthropologie

Get up to 50% off sale items in the summer tag sale.

Aritzia

Aritzia definitely doesn’t dole out sales often, but this week, you can get 30-60% off select styles until July 5.

Ash

Take an extra 20% off sale items until July 6.

Bebe

Get an additional 50% off discounted items. All sales are final.

Cotton On

Take off 30% of full price merchandise online from July 3-4.

French Connection

Get an extra 30% off sale with code FSALBR.

Gap

Get up to 50% off in summer sale. Hellooo new denim.

Garage

Get up to 50% off on sale items only. All jorts and tops are buy one, get one 50% off.

H&M

Get up to 70% off online and in-store. Fourth of July deals start from $4 and up.

Joe’s

Take 30% off select styles until July 5.

Keds

In need of new sneakers? Take an extra 20% sale styles until July 9.

Madewell

Get up to 40% off shoes and sandals. Sale lasts until July 5.

Nasty Gal

Take 50% off new styles, excluding sale, with code TAKE50.

Opening Ceremony

Get up to 60% off select styles, both in stores and online.

Puma

New spring markdowns means you can get items up to 40% off.

Roxy

Keep checking the sale section for new additions, and get up to 30% off.

The Outnet

Get an extra 30% off at checkout. All sales are final.

Zara

Get 20-75% off full-priced styles.