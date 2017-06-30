We’re about halfway through summer and if you haven’t updated your wardrobe yet, it’s about time you swapped out your booties for sandals. With the Fourth of July coming up, you’re sure to score some good deals, especially if you want to get a head start on getting new clothes before school starts back up again or for all the summer events you have on your calendar. Start reaching for your wallet, especially if you still need an outfit for this weekend’s barbecue. Take a look to see which retailers will be handing out steals.
3×1
Get an extra 25% off sale items with code HAPPY4TH from July 1-4.
Ali & Jay
Take 40% off select styles.
American Eagle
In stores and online, buy one pair of jeans or jorts and get another for 50% off.
Anthropologie
Get up to 50% off sale items in the summer tag sale.
Aritzia
Aritzia definitely doesn’t dole out sales often, but this week, you can get 30-60% off select styles until July 5.
Ash
Take an extra 20% off sale items until July 6.
Bebe
Get an additional 50% off discounted items. All sales are final.
Cotton On
Take off 30% of full price merchandise online from July 3-4.
French Connection
Get an extra 30% off sale with code FSALBR.
Gap
Get up to 50% off in summer sale. Hellooo new denim.
Garage
Get up to 50% off on sale items only. All jorts and tops are buy one, get one 50% off.
H&M
Get up to 70% off online and in-store. Fourth of July deals start from $4 and up.
Joe’s
Take 30% off select styles until July 5.
Keds
In need of new sneakers? Take an extra 20% sale styles until July 9.
Madewell
Get up to 40% off shoes and sandals. Sale lasts until July 5.
Nasty Gal
Take 50% off new styles, excluding sale, with code TAKE50.
Opening Ceremony
Get up to 60% off select styles, both in stores and online.
Puma
New spring markdowns means you can get items up to 40% off.
Roxy
Keep checking the sale section for new additions, and get up to 30% off.
The Outnet
Get an extra 30% off at checkout. All sales are final.
Zara
Get 20-75% off full-priced styles.