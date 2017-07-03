This past weekend, audio leaked of Madison Beer being verbally assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend, singer Jack Gilinsky. The audio is shocking. In the footage, Gilinsky calls Beer a “f*cking slut” multiple times and accuses her of not telling him something. From the audio, it seems like the assault began because Beer made a joke that Gilinsky didn’t find funny. From there, you can hear Beer telling him to leave her alone, but Gilinsky keeps telling her how she is going to come back to him and how he can have any girl he wants.

Abuse isn’t just physical. It can be emotional, financial and verbal, too. The hashtag #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou brings light to other relationship abuse that isn’t physical. Trying to control your partner and intimidate them in any way is abuse and that’s exactly what Gilinsky is doing in this audio clip. Gilinsky confirmed on Twitter that it is him and Beer in the clip and apologized for it.

Gilinsky claims that “people change & learn from their mistakes” and says the clip is from last year. He then goes on to say that he and Beer have had their “fair share of ups & downs, this clip specifically being one of [their] lowest points.” Verbal abuse is more than a low point, to be fair.

The most shocking thing about his tweet is how he says that Beer helped him change. “Madison knew if she didn’t help me overcome my ways and change, no one would, & I would never learn from my mistakes.” This is very noble of Beer, but not at all required for someone who was in an abusive relationship. It’s not their job to help their abuser or change them. I’m glad it worked out for her and hopefully Gilinsky has changed, but this isn’t the standard.

Women from ages 16 to 24 experience more relational abuse than any other age range. If you know anyone who is an abusive relationship, help is available.