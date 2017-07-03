VIEW GALLERY

After three years as a co-host for E! News, Maria Menounos has announced that she will be leaving the show. Maria has made this decision in order to focus on her health and wellbeing following the removal of a brain tumor in early June. Her mother is also battling Stage 4 brain cancer.

In a press release, Maria said, “I am so grateful for the past three years at E!. I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew. It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I’ll always consider family.”

Maria has been open with her mom’s battle with Stage 4 Gliblastoma, a very aggressive and rare cancer, and noticed similar symptoms with herself as she did with her mom. She mentions in an interview with People magazine that she found it hard to read the teleprompter, her speech started to slur, she felt light headed and she began suffering from headaches.

In April, Maria’s results following her MRI came back to show that she had a brain tumor known as meningioma. The next month, the show’s anchor underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove a tumor the size of a golf ball, which was successfully removed but could grow back.

Maria scheduled the surgery on her 39th birthday in June and hopes that sharing both her and her mother’s struggles will help others find their strength in similar situations. “My perspective on life is completely different now. I feel like I have to find my real purpose.”

She continues by saying that she hopes women, who are naturally caretakers, will remember to take care of themselves too. “I just want to be still for a bit and see what I’m supposed to be in this world. For me, sharing this story is important on so many levels. I hate secrets. I also want to help women realize that they have to put themselves first. I want to encourage people to find some stillness in their life so they can listen to their bodies—and hear what’s going on.”

Maria’s interview with People will be on newsstands this week.