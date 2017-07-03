After three years as a co-host for E! News, Maria Menounos has announced that she will be leaving the show. Maria has made this decision in order to focus on her health and wellbeing following the removal of a brain tumor in early June. Her mother is also battling Stage 4 brain cancer.
In a press release, Maria said, “I am so grateful for the past three years at E!. I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew. It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I’ll always consider family.”
First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It's been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I'm ok! Seriously I'm recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don't need any further treatments but I can't say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers. I also want to thank @people for allowing me to share my story. @juliejordanc & @mrjesscagle THANK YOU' Next-I need to thank everyone at @cedarssinai everyone there has been amazing. Most people want to rush out of the hospital to get home I kept saying I've never been treated kinder. I cried like a baby saying goodbye to the amazing nurses who took such good care of me. God bless nurses! I of course need to thank dr black and dr Chu for performing an amazing surgery and giving me the best bday gift ever-my health. And lastly, god has blessed me in so many ways but this too was a blessing. I got to hear what I have meant to my friends and family-it's been quite moving for me. I want thank all of my incredible friends, family and even strangers who have shown me and my family such kindness. @alyssawallerce Thank you for being with me every step of the way. I couldn't have done it without you. @iamjoegear You too! And to @undergaro the best nurse in the world..you never left the hospital and slept by my side there. you are my everything and I'm so thankful to you. You and dad have really been incredible to mom and me. You both have inspired me. I've never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon! Xo
Maria has been open with her mom’s battle with Stage 4 Gliblastoma, a very aggressive and rare cancer, and noticed similar symptoms with herself as she did with her mom. She mentions in an interview with People magazine that she found it hard to read the teleprompter, her speech started to slur, she felt light headed and she began suffering from headaches.
In April, Maria’s results following her MRI came back to show that she had a brain tumor known as meningioma. The next month, the show’s anchor underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove a tumor the size of a golf ball, which was successfully removed but could grow back.
Maria scheduled the surgery on her 39th birthday in June and hopes that sharing both her and her mother’s struggles will help others find their strength in similar situations. “My perspective on life is completely different now. I feel like I have to find my real purpose.”
She continues by saying that she hopes women, who are naturally caretakers, will remember to take care of themselves too. “I just want to be still for a bit and see what I’m supposed to be in this world. For me, sharing this story is important on so many levels. I hate secrets. I also want to help women realize that they have to put themselves first. I want to encourage people to find some stillness in their life so they can listen to their bodies—and hear what’s going on.”
Maria’s interview with People will be on newsstands this week.