VIEW GALLERY

YouTube star Stevie Ryan has passed away from a probable suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The 33-year-old star was found dead in her home. The cause of death has been ruled to be a suicide by hanging.

Ryan’s tragic death came only one day after she posted a heartwarming tribute to her grandfather, who recently passed away.

She wrote on Twitter, “The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love my Pa.”

The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa. pic.twitter.com/nQ6hPPD3cC — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 30, 2017

Ryan rose to fame from her celebrity impersonations and her YouTube channel called Little Loca. The channel has received close to 15 million total views. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2012, she said, “I remember waking up and one Little Loca video had, like, 900 hits, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. There are people watching this?’ And it just kept going and then I did this Paris Hilton thing and then it literally was just growing and growing. And I just became so obsessed with it all.”

She gained more fans later on when she landed her own pop culture sketch series on VH1 called Stevie TV which aired from 2012 to 2013 as well as co-starring with Brody Jenner on his reality show, Sex With Brody.

Ryan infamously argued with several members of the Teen Mom cast. One member, Jenelle Evans, paid tribe to the star tweeting, “I know we pretty much hated each other but I’m sorry you had to go so soon pretty girl. #RIP @StevieRyan.”

She was very outspoken about her battle with depression on social media. Most recently, Ryan co-hosted Mentally Ch(ill), a podcast about depression. During last week’s episode, she addressed the death of her grandfather and added that she was worried the passing would send her into a deeper depression.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this tragic time.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255.)