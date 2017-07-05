Recently, glitter has been everywhere. People are putting glitter anywhere they can, from roots to lips to makeup-stained tears and even their butts (?). Recently women have taken glitter bombing to a whole new level by glitter bombing something that shouldn’t have glitter anywhere near it: their vajayjays.

Women have been inserting glitter into their private parts by taking “Passion Dust” capsules in order to obtain a “sparkly flavored orgasm.” The company that sells the capsules, Pretty Woman Inc., claims that the pills will make your significant other have the true experience of how a vagina is “supposed” to feel, look and taste: “soft, sweet and magical”… which is wrong on so many levels. The last I checked, the vagina has more important functions than feeling and tasting “soft” and “magical.” Having a sparkly vagina isn’t exactly a requirement for giving birth.

It’s clearly not the best idea to put glitter down there, but gynecologists are confirming that this trend is not safe.

“The vagina contains a delicate balance of good bacteria, which are there to protect it. If women place foreign objects inside their vagina, they risk disturbing this balance which may lead to infection, such as bacterial vaginosis or thrush, and inflammation,” Dr. Vanessa Mackay told The Independent.

Other doctors, including Dr. Jen Gunter, have stressed the threat of vaginal sunburn from attempting to make your vagina look a unicorn explosion. Let’s also not forget the possibility of a yeast infection and the fact that you’ll have glitter in your bed sheets FOREVER.

I’d think twice before giving your vag a glittery makeover. Less is more… And in this case, none at all is best.