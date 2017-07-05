VIEW GALLERY

Last weekend was a sad weekend for Ed Sheeran and his fans. He took his final bow from Twitter for a while, but what was the reason for his departure? Lady Gaga‘s fans have been bullying him to the point of no return.

One of the main reasons for the negative comments that Little Monsters having been leaving him is because of a previous jab he seemed to have directed toward Lady Gaga. Earlier this year, Sheeran had a chat with Zane Lowe of Beats 1 Radio about where he wants his career to go. He made some vague comparisons to other artists and fans seemed to think Lady Gaga was in the mix.

“I do not want to be the kind of artist who has had two successful albums and then feels invincible,” Sheeran explained. “I have to know when to listen to people, or I’ll end up like those artists you’ve interviewed in recent years. You’ve seen them become the biggest artists in the world, and then suddenly they will say, ‘I know everything!’ And just after, they are no longer at the top. The smartest thing to do is listen to people who know I do not want to do the Super Bowl years later, after my biggest success, just to prove I’m still relevant.”

After that interview, fans have been relentless. Ed opened up to The Sun, saying that the comments he received have been getting to him. He decided to take a break from Twitter completely to avoid dealing with the trolls.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things,” he explained. “Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-f*ck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

It hasn’t been confirmed if Ed was talking about Gaga or not, but he has gotten nothing but support from Mother Monster herself. Lady Gaga has always been vocal about bullying, so she took to Instagram, posting a photo of her and Ed, giving him nothing but love and wishing the world would be a little kinder.

Fans also took to Twitter to show support for Ed using #SheeriosLoveEd.

For me, you're not arrogant and annoying. You deserve to be on top! #SheeriosLoveEd — m (@TrcMaeZ) July 5, 2017

#SheeriosLoveEd because he deserves all the love and the beautiful things in the world. We love him more than anything. He's our hero.💙 — Eds_sheerio (@sheerio_eds) July 5, 2017

https://twitter.com/Amormezquino/status/882507241663995904

Here’s to those fans patiently waiting for Ed to make his return to Twitter! Let’s hope your wish comes true soon.