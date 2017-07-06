Amy Schumer isn’t going to let anyone stop her from enjoying the beach this summer. Yesterday was National Bikini Day, so Schumer posted what many would say was not an Instagram-worthy photo of herself lounging in a bikini. The caption read “National bikini day! #wherewasmyparisfashionweekinvite.”
This picture is definitely one that most girls would keep in their camera roll and not post to their millions of followers, but Schumer isn’t interested in acting fake on social media or Facetuning anything. The comedian is known to not give a damn if she doesn’t look perfect, she would much rather make her fans laugh. Even Demi Lovato commented on the funny photo.
This isn’t the first time that Schumer has posted a picture in a bathing suit. In December 2016, she shared a paparazzi shot of herself on vacation and addressed her haters. She wrote, “Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game?” Schumer continued to call out her haters by saying, “my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand…we need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them.”
Very very honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys and to be considered to play an important and evolving icon. Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where's the shame? It's not there. It's an illusion. When I look in the mirror I know who I am. Im a great friend, sister, daughter and girlfriend. I'm a badass comic headlining arenas all over the world and making tv and movies and writing books where I lay it all out there and I'm fearless like you can be. Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand. I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice. It's that kind of response that let's you know something's wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it. Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can't hear them because we are getting shit done. I am proud to lead by example. "I say if I'm beautiful, I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story. I will" #thegirlwiththelowerbacktattoo
She showed her fans and critics that National Bikini Day is for everyone who owns a bikini. The annual holiday isn’t just for girls who have mile-long legs and flat, toned stomachs. This photo is the perfect dose of body positivity that we needed to see yesterday. Keep doing you, Schumer and maybe next year you’ll get an invite to Paris Fashion Week.