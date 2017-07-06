Remember your 21st birthday celebration?

Rhetorical question. Of course you don’t. Because you probably spent it taking 21 shots or checking silly items off a to-do list that your friends made you wear like a necklace.

The point is, you were a mess. And it’s fine. We all were or will be.

Unless you’re the princess of Greece.

Instead of getting trashed at a crappy bar, Princess Olympia celebrated her birthday in class and style.

The soiree was held in the Cotswolds region of England and she even shared the celebration with her father, Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece.

The party’s theme was “5021 Revolution.” According to People, “guests were told to ‘revolutionize’ their black tie ensembles for the party,” resulting in the birthday girl wearing sneakers with a ball gown and a stunning headdress.

Let’s just say it was a star-studded affair, including heiress sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton…

…and model Poppy Delevingne (as in sister of Cara).

There was also Talita von Furstenberg, the granddaughter of famous designer Diane von Furstenberg and the birthday girl’s cousin.

And all these fabulous people that aren’t you.

Can’t wait to see when this girl gets married so my jealousy can truly boil over.