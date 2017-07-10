VIEW GALLERY

Former Dance Moms star, Abby Lee Miller, has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and hiding money earned abroad. She has also been sentenced to two years of probation after her release and must pay a $40,000 fine.

The instructor is known for her harsh methods and bossy attitude. She has shocked viewers into silence with some of the crazy things she has said and done on television. For some, it may not be much of a surprise that she has landed herself in prison. Here are six of the shows most intense moments:

1. When she dressed Asia up as her deceased dog for a dance.

This one needs no explanation.

2. When she talked to the judges about Chloe winning.

Abby actually spoke to the judges after Chloe was declared winner during a competition asking them to recount the points because she believed that Chloe didn’t actually win. What a supportive teacher!

3. When she tried to bite Kelly.

Abby and Kelly have had a long history of arguing both on and off screen, but their relationship hit it’s all time low when Abby was picking on Kelly’s daughter, Brooke, for seeming upset during rehearsal. Kelly stepped in to defend her child and Abby came at her with chomping teeth. Kelly responded by slapping Abby in the face and violently grabbing her hair.

4. When she threw a chair.

Abby vs. Kelly again. Abby threw a chair at Kelly during an argument and Kelly gave her the finger right in front of her children. Classy.

5. When she told Maddie that she failed because her sister beat her.

“Maddie, you didn’t win. You’re sister beat you, so you failed… get off your butt, walk over to Ross and buy a ball.” Maddie is one of Abby’s star dance students so it came as a shock that Abby scolded the star because her sister, Mackenzie beat her in a competition.

6. When Abby got her dead dog stuffed on the show.

Back to the dog, Abby’s dog, Broadway Baby, sadly passed away during Dance Moms from kidney failure. Abby considered taxidermy and had Broadway Baby stuffed on television.