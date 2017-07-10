VIEW GALLERY

You may know her best as Miss Universe or as Gretchen in American Satan, maybe even for her new fashion collection with Le Tote, whatever it may be Olivia Culpo has sure been making a brand name for herself. Studying communications and acting at Boston University with hopes of being in the entertainment industry, at 20 years old she entered the Miss Rhode Island USA competition and changed her life forever.

Olivia Culpo’s Net Worth as of 2018: $0.6 million

In a very short five years, Olivia seems to be doing it all as she has made her name recognizable in the pageant, entertainment, fashion and beauty industry.

2012

Olivia’s successful career began five years ago when she entered her very first pageant, the Miss Rhode Island USA competition to work on her stage presence. She won the competition with a rented dress from Rent-the-Runway for $20 that was too short and had a hole in the back. Later that June she was crowned Miss USA.

A year and a half later after winning her first pageant, Olivia was crowned as Miss Universe 2012, the first American to win the crown since 1997.

2013 – 2015

During her year as Miss Universe, she appeared on air with Fox & Friends, Live! with Kelly, The O’Reilly Factor, The Apprentice and much more.

In 2014, she was cast a small part in The Other Woman.

And in 2015, she appeared in Nick Jonas’s music video Jealous.

2016 – 2017

Throughout 2016, Olivia was finally breaking through not only the pageant and entertainment industry but the beauty and fashion industry as well. She became a new face for L’Oreal as she was inducted into the L’Oreal League. She also became the face of Kipling’s 2016 Holiday Campaign, the face of Rampage Denim Clothing and the ambassador for GHD.

In 2017, she has been adding even more credentials to her long and successful resume. Her Oscars red carpet gown was made out of chalice pieces from Stella Artois in partnership with Water.org as part of a campaign for clean drinking water in developing countries. Around this same time her first movie was released, American Satan, starring as Gretchen. She is also currently working on another movie, Reprisal, alongside Bruce Willis.

More recently, she has become the first ever style ambassador for DSW and fashion designer of her first clothing line – a capsule collection in partnership with Le Tote.

Present

Culpo is modeling in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. It’s a perfect fit because she’s a model and she is dating NFL player Danny Amendola.

With an ever-growing following, over 2.3 million, Olivia Culpo is taking not only the entertainment industry by storm but the fashion and beauty industry as well. She is proof that anyone can go after their dreams and succeed in them with a positive attitude and a strong work ethic, whatever they may be.

2018

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola are the New England power couple currently on the rise just in time for the Super Bowl.