By now, everyone is probably up to date with the ish that recently went down between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. The drama caught the attention of everyone with access to the internet (and Rob’s Instagram), but one thing in particular seemed to resonate most with the public, and it has nothing to do with the actual feud.

Just a quick recap: Personal drama between Rob and Chyna, who share baby daughter Dream, sparked Rob to take to his Instagram and post racy pics of his ex that were definitely not meant for the internet. He has since deleted all of the images from his account and his account was suspended once he was flagged for posting inappropriate content.

Since the Rob and Chyna debacle started, the internet did not fail to notice the plethora of wigs that Chyna has been wearing. The 29-year-old is not one to shy away from brightly-colored hairdos but the internet exploded when Chyna opted for a more subdued collection of wigs that social media dubbed her “legal action wigs.”

Can't wait for Blac Chyna's seeking legal action wig line to hit the market. pic.twitter.com/gcmZmt5H1T — Y’all Won (@SylviaObell) July 10, 2017

She sported a long, blonde wig with very tamed curls for her interview with Good Morning America that aired on July 10 where she spoke about the drama between her and Rob. She then changed it up again for her appearance at a California courthouse (she won a temporary restraining order against Rob, BTW) where she wore a short brown wig with caramel highlights.

These drastic changes are very different from the cotton-candy colored locks we’re used to seeing her in. That being said, the internet, doing what it always does, made Chyna the meme of the moment with her “legal action wigs” and the results were priceless, as always.

Blac chyna went on Good morning America with her blonde wig on like the Joanne the scammer she is. — Deborah Lynn (@DeborahlynnPR) July 10, 2017

Blac Chyna took off her cotton candy trick wig and put on her 2013 beyoncè / suburban housewife wig. She's going for blood. pic.twitter.com/8ozfQofprv — Token Black Guy (@MurseErnie) July 10, 2017

https://twitter.com/Sisi_Sasha/status/884645482433269760

Why Blac Chyna put on that Lifetime courtroom drama wig? She means business. Coming for ya Rob! @WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/zry63jZA4x — Michael Wright (@MrWrightNow_1) July 11, 2017

Gotta love the internet.