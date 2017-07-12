Not only do women make less money than men for performing the same job function, but we also spend more on many products, from razors to deodorant to rose-and-honey scented shampoo.

This “pink tax” (the notion that products marketed towards women tend to cost more than products marketed towards men) does not usually extend to board games, but all of that is about to change with Cards Against Humanity’s satirical “For Her” edition.

The “For Her” edition is exactly the same as the original, except it costs $5 more — and, of course, it’s pink.

🎀👋Say hi to Cards Against Humanity for Her. It's exactly the same as the original game, but it's pink & costs more: https://t.co/OfkED24811 — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) July 11, 2017

“Women don’t fall for gimmicks, especially not gimmicks as stupid as this one,” Cards Against Humanity community director Jenn Bane told Business Insider. Still, if anyone does opt to buy, the profits for the pink edition will go to EMILY’s List, a political action committee focused on getting more women elected into public office.

“It’s adorable,” the copy on the website reads, “It’s cute. Self-care. Take time for yourself. Chia bowl. Perfect on your coffee table or bookshelf. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Brunch. Cheat day. Nasty women. Yaaaaaaaas queen! Good vibes only. Activated charcoal. Gender Reveal Party. Avocado face peels. You’re such a Miranda. Paleo.”

Okay, okay, you convinced me.