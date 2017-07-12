VIEW GALLERY

Just about everyone with a phone/TV/computer knows that Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie got together last year and there were a few fans that were not all too happy about the relationship.

Okay, so it wasn’t a few, there were a lot of fans that didn’t like the relationship between the two young celebs. Fans hated the relationship so much that they even started bullying Sophia online and Justin responded to the hate by putting his Instagram account on private before taking it down altogether. Shortly after this the split, Sofia discussed their “special relationship” in Billboard last September.

The former couple has maintained a close relationship since the split and they have remained the kind of friends that can openly comment on each other’s social media, right? Well, the Internet doesn’t think so.

Sofia took a selfie with some pizza on Tuesday. Justin Bieber left these two comments “You are gorgeous” and “!!” and all hell broke lose. The internet trolls came out from their caves with guest appearances made by the snake and dragon emojis. As of yesterday, the battle still rages on between the internet trolls and those who are supportive of the relationship.

This is a mess. We’ll be taking bets as to how long it will be before Sofia turns off her comments completely.