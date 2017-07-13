VIEW GALLERY

Every year, the Emmy Awards recognize the very best in television and the 2017 nominations are finally in.

Veep’s Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore are reading the list of nominees live from the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles.

Last year Emmy Awards set high expectations. Game of Thrones set a new record by winning 12 awards and Viola Davis became the first black woman in Emmy history to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series so safe to say we hope 2017 is able to compete.

According to E! Online, this will be the largest audience to witness an Emmy presentation, both in person and around the globe.

The list below is being updated as the nominations are revealed. Keep checking back for the latest unveilings.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Allison Janney, Mom

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Voice

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

Project Runway

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

William H. Macy, Shameless

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late, Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

Outstanding Comedy Series

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Master of None

Black-ish

Atlanta

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

House of Cards

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

This Is Us

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Matt Walsh, Veep

Tony Hale, Veep

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette & Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette & Joan

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Alison Wright, The Americans

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies