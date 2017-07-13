VIEW GALLERY

Four years ago, Cory Monteith tragically passed away. Monteith was the heartthrob on Glee and was also dating his co-star, actress and singer Lea Michele.

He was 31 years old when he passed away from an overdose of heroin and alcohol. His death was shocking to everyone, including millions of Glee fans. He’d completed a brief stint in rehab earlier in April 2013, but his death was still very unexpected.

Every year on this day, a flood of social media posts are posted honoring the late actor, but everyone waits for when his ex-girlfriend Michele to post hers. She’s always doing little things to honor Monteith, like taking Glee props that remind her of him. Last year she posted a cute photo of Monteith walking on the beach.

This year, she posted her message on Twitter. Her tweet reads, “Hard to believe it’s been 4 years… We miss you C… love you more” with a red heart emoji. She also shared a black and white photo of the two of them.

Hard to believe it's been 4 years… We miss you C… love you more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIXoy4s4zK — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2017

