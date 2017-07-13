VIEW GALLERY

It’s true. As though Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid hadn’t taken over the world (or at least Instagram) already, they’ve now become an official power couple.

What pushed them over the edge?

Oh, you know… Just a casual Vogue cover!

Zigi, as they’re called by dedicated fans, have been dating for nearly two years. They are often pictured together heading to events, going out to eat, hanging out and just generally being adorable. They also profess their love for each other social media, taking Instagram pics and sending out supportive tweets for their many respective projects.

Though they’ve been subjected to occasional split rumors, they seem to be rock solid, constantly showing each other affection and love. They’ve gone from “Pillowtalk” music video co-stars to one of the most prominent couples in pop culture. What they’ll do next is a guessing game (a wedding? a music project? acting?), but at this point, it doesn’t seem like things could be much better for Zayn and Gigi.