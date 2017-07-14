VIEW GALLERY

I hate to admit it, but back-to-school season is right around the corner. For anyone out there heading to college, that means it’s time to gather dorm and apartment essentials, all in the hopes of making our home away from home as comfy and cozy as possible.

Shopping for bedding and the perfect towels must commence early in order to avoid the flood of last-minute shoppers that roam the store without any idea of what they need. Don’t get caught up in the flurry of undecided shoppers grabbing aimlessly for all of the must-haves. Start shopping ASAP.

It never fails that the first year of college (for those of you incoming freshmen) is the year of either over-packing or under-packing so here’s a simple beginner’s guide to the things that every college kid living away from home needs.