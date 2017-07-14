VIEW GALLERY

If you watch or read Game of Thrones, it’s possible that Jon Snow is one of the top three favorite characters on your list. I may or may not have been one of the many GoT fans screaming at my television when the writers decided to kill off Jon Snow. But what about the guy behind Jon Snow?

Kit Harington is no Chris Hemsworth but he’s proven himself to be incredibly adorable and has a dazzling smile paired with big brown eyes that makes any fan go weak at the knees.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for him and we’re hoping that we’ll see big things from Jon Snow on the newest season of the show. We definitely know we’ll be seeing much more of Kit Harrington in the future and we’re not sad about it. He’s pretty easy on the eyes.