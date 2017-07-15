Cinnamon Toast Crunch, more than any other cereal, is reminiscent for me of Saturday mornings (the only morning I was allowed to watch television), watching reruns of The Powderpuff Girls and sitting on the floor cross-legged in my nightgown, careful not to spill any milk on the rug. There was something so freeing in those early mornings, milk dribbling down my chin, the day open and unstructured before me.

Now, General Mills is capitalizing on my childhood nostalgia (okay, ’90s nostalgia) by reviving the classic, sugary cereal in snack form, and I have to admit, it sounds promising.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites are, according to the General Mills blog, a “warm, delicious snack.” They sell frozen, but only need to be zapped in the microwave for 30 seconds, and, according to Seventeen, they are soft, cinnamon-flavored donut holes with a cinnamon filling inside.

The gooey snack sounds as appropriate for a 1a.m. studying break as an early-morning ran-out-of-cereal-but-hey-this-is-technically-breakfast-food-right meal, sure to bring you childhood flashbacks at all hours of the day.

The snack will be hitting frozen aisles at the end of July.

And hey, if Netflix ever revives the Powderpuff Girls, I may be reviving my Saturday morning routine, age be damned.