There is no end to the amount of stories in regards to police brutality. Every day, news breaks out about corruption in the force or murder being covered up as “resisting arrest.” I write this particular story in the hopes that we can start putting an end to senseless police violence.

Justine Damond, 40, was shot by a Minneapolis police officer. According to the Star Tribune, the shooting occurred after Damond called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her house. The worst part? Damond was set to be married to her fiancé Don in August. After the shooting, this blushing bride-to-be did not survive to see her wedding day.

Three sources that knew of the incident reported that two officers responded to the 911 call and pulled into the alley. Damond approached the police’s driver side door in her pajamas. The officer in the passenger seat allegedly shot her while she was talking to the driver. According to the Star Tribune, no weapon was found at the scene. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later commented in a news release regarding these allegations:

“The BCA’s investigation is in its early stages. More information will be available once initial interviews with incident participants and any witnesses are complete. . . .The officers’ body cameras were not turned on at the time and the squad camera did not capture the incident. Investigators are attempting to determine whether any video of the incident exists.”

Damond’s stepson Zach Damond, 22, later expressed his rage on Facebook and The Guardian by saying “Basically my mom’s dead because a police officer shot her for reasons I don’t know. I demand answers. If anybody can help, just call police and demand answers. I’m so done with all this violence.”

The mayor of Minneapolis, Betsy Hodge, stated that she intends on getting to the bottom of this act of senseless police violence, as well as why their body cameras were shut off at the time of the shooting.

“As mayor of our city, a wife, and a grandmother, I am heartsick and deeply disturbed by what occurred last night,” she wrote on Facebook.

The Minneapolis police later confirmed that the two officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Currently, their names have not been released to the public.