VIEW GALLERY

BuzzFeed News recently posted an in-depth profile on rapper Robert “R” Kelly, but this profile is focused on Kelly’s life offstage. Kelly faces some strong accusations from J and Tim, whose daughter is allegedly “being held against her will” at Kelly’s home.

Kelly doesn’t have the best track record with women and is consistently labeled a predator. He has been sued numerous times for statutory rape, which is having sex with a minor. He secretly married the late Aaliyah when she was only 15 years old. The two met when she was 12. He was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography. Even after all of this, Kelly is still booking shows and making music with today’s big name artists.

Three former members of the rapper’s inner circle – Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones and Asante McGee – spoke to BuzzFeed and told them what it’s like to live with Kelly. The three women said that six women live in houses that Kelly either owns or rents in Chicago or Atlanta and that he controls every aspect of their lives.The women who used to be in his circle said that he also films all of his sexual activities. If the girls disobey him, he allegedly punishes them verbally and/or physically.

J and Tim have tried to reach their daughter, but they can’t and the FBI won’t help. The last time they saw her was December 1, 2016. Kelly said he was going to help launch their 19-year-old daughter’s music career. J thought that Kelly’s past was all allegations and she “wasn’t overly worried.” But now the parents are desperate to get their daughter back.

Mack, who was Kelly’s personal assistant for a year and half, said that “You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom… [Kelly] is a master at mind control…He is a puppet master.” McGee said that “R. Kelly is the sweetest person you will ever want to meet, but Robert is the devil.”

The three women also said that Kelly confiscates their phones and they have to ask permission to do anything. J and Tim have heard from their daughter twice since she left. They received a text on Christmas and on May 14 for Mother’s Day.

BuzzFeed got a recording of a phone call between the J and Tim’s daughter and Kelly before she joined his inner circle. The phone call revealed signs of a predatory abusive relationship. J and Tim’s daughter’s college roommates said that Kelly gave her a new cell phone with instructions that she could only call him and needed permission to contact anyone else. She said that she started changing her appearance to appeal to Kelly before she moved in with him.

Kelly’s predatory behavior has been on display for a long time. Even though he somehow manages to never face consequences for his actions, it’s obvious that he is a dangerous man. This all that we know of right now and no legal action has been taken against Kelly. J and Tim tried to file a missing person’s report but because their daughter isn’t technically missing and is 21 years old, the government can’t legally do anything.