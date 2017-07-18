We can all relate to the job hunt struggle. We constantly see those “Now Hiring” signs, but the moment you submit your resume it feels like the position is magically filled. It’s painful to admit that we live in a time where people with Master’s degrees work at minimum wage jobs and students fresh out of college are working two jobs and unpaid internships just to pay loans and get experience at the same time.

I’d throw in a joke about millennials and avocado toast, but you get the idea.

Students have it tough, but ex-convicts might beat us in the job hunt struggle. Meet Aaron Tucker, a 32-year-old father and ex-con who served nearly two years in prison for a weapons charge. Usually it’s hard for prisoners to find jobs after jail, however Tucker got a big break. He managed to land a job interview. This is usually where the story ends, right? Happy ending and maybe a follow-up a few weeks later? Well, not this time.

On his way to his job interview, Tucker spotted an overturned vehicle. His decision was made in an instant.

“Someone needed my help, and that’s what I did. I helped them,” Tucker told WABC. “If it happened again, I’m going to continue to do it, because it’s the right thing.”

CBS News reported that he was traveling by bus through Westport when he saw the crash. According to Tucker, the bus driver refused to help and added “if you get out I’m going to leave.”

Tucker didn’t hesitate. He quickly left the bus and rescued the driver from the crash. He also performed emergency aid by wrapping his dress shirt around the wounded man’s head to stop the bleeding. Unfortunately, his act of heroism cost him his interview at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. But let’s be real, guys. This guy deserves so much more after this.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help support Tucker and his 21-month-old son. Karen Dale, the Westport resident that set up the page, was impressed by his dedication and love for his son. Currently, the campaign has raised over $56,000 out of the original $35,000 goal.

“No matter what happened in the past, he’s a good guy and he needs a break,” Dale told ABC News. “He loves his boy. When he talks about him, he really genuinely beams through the phone.”

Tucker is happy that he’s being hailed a hero for saving a man’s life, but insists that he was just doing the right thing.