We love Mariah Carey for her unforgettable singing voice, but the same can’t be said for her dancing skills.

During her most recent concert, Mariah is seen delivering a less-than-stellar dance performance in a tight-fitting pink bodysuit. The video quickly went viral. I know she’s no Beyonce, but there’s just no energy at all there! She’s barely even moving her hips! After a few arm swings and shoulder shakes, Mariah gets picked up by one of the backup dancers and almost smiles awkwardly at the audience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFc4F3az1ow

I get it. She’s a singer above all else and, frankly, I wouldn’t be mad if she just made an official statement about her dancing. But this performance was a bit too lazy in my opinion, especially when you think about how much people pay just to watch her lip sync and sway awkwardly. Even her dancers couldn’t salvage her odd attempts at dancing.

If you thought my reaction was a little over the top, wait until you check Twitter. As always, Twitter always delivers some of the best reactions to celebrity news. Here are some of our favorites:

I just spent 4 hours photoshopping my face onto Mariah Carey's body but I'm too lazy to go to the dentist for a cavity I've had for 2 years — Brendan Scanlan but Christmas (@BernardScrambls) July 11, 2017

I've always been a Mariah Carey fan but these lazy half ass performances are giving me LIFEE🙌🏾😂 — Sonnie ‘BerbereSpice’ Daze • ሽፍታ🇪🇷 (@edengirmatsion) July 18, 2017

So you telling me you wouldn't feel some type of way if you went to see her perform and she do the bare minimum and shows little effort? pic.twitter.com/qq2PV36vsP — Mr. Savage (@ilike2gofast) July 17, 2017

When you have to work on payday — Rafael De La Ghetto (@DerekJ903) July 18, 2017

When they call you in on your off day, and still want you to smile for the customers… https://t.co/qaINMMovLg — NA (@peaceful_birdie) July 17, 2017

Is this the beginning of a new meme? I can get on board.

Don’t get me wrong. I love Mariah to death. I still belt out her tunes in the shower and you can’t tell me you haven’t done that at least once before. But ever since her infamous New Year’s lip sync stunt, Mariah’s performances haven’t been the same.

Many have reached out to Mariah and her representatives for comments on her performance, but so far there are no replies.