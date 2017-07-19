VIEW GALLERY

Justin Bieber has kept himself pretty busy this past year.

Since March of 2016, Bieber has been traveling to multiple continents for a 164-show tour for his most recent album, Purpose. But even with his busy schedule, the star still makes time to give back to the community.

Bieber visited the Children’s Hospital of Orange County in Orange, California a couple days ago where he met with some of the patients, prayed with their parents and spread a ton of love.

These photos will melt your heart.

Brandie Runner also shared on Instagram, “So…. our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she’s been asked about having a visitor? We say no… Anyone wanna guess who her visitor was?!! #justinbieber.”

Justin Bieber visiting a fan in a children's hospital in Orange County, California today. pic.twitter.com/WudgFQKo9O — Justin Canadien (@justinbcanadien) July 17, 2017

A source shared with E! News, “Justin Bieber‘s visit was a surprise. The child life team received a call and he arrived- on his own- within an hour. Patients were thrilled to meet him and take photos with him.”

The Children’s Hospital of Orange County aims to advance and protect the health of children. It is also the home of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s Seacrest Studios, which gives the patients the opportunity to explore the world of radio, TV and news media.

The world deserves to see the side of Bieber that goes out of his way to put a smile on children’s faces and shows kindness to strangers.

Way to go, Biebs!