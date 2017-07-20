VIEW GALLERY

Comic-Con is officially here and for one weekend San Diego is turned into every pop culture fanatics dreamland. It’s a weekend when your favorite movies, comic books, video games and TV shows meet up in Southern California. It’s a one stop shop for spoilers, updates and insights into new seasons, new shows and upcoming movies. It’s a big freakin’ deal!

One of the things that Comic-Con is known for is the crazy cosplay. Cosplay is costume play and is a performance art when fans dress up and act like their favorite fictional characters. The outfits during Comic-Con are very detailed and intense.

If you didn’t snag a coveted ticket, don’t worry because we have all the best cosplay from the weekend right here. Click through the slides above to see the best cosplay.