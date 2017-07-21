VIEW GALLERY

Instagram serves as the go-to platform for showing artists’ work and talent. From the artist who paints celebrity faces onto her eyes to the beauty bloggers who’ve turned themselves into ice cream cones, there have been the interesting and the questionable. It’s not always just lighthearted or comedic art, some artists are using their influence to spread body positivity. 21-year-old Cinta Tort Cartró of Spain is doing exactly that. She uses rainbow palettes to beautifully highlight what’s stereotypically consider body “flaws,” like stretch marks and period stains. Take a look for yourself.

When interviewed by Yahoo! Beauty, Cinta had a lot to say about her inspiration.

“It all started as a form of expression, but it quickly turned into social commentary of the male-dominated culture we live in.

There are many things happening in my town that I couldn’t be silent on, such as the male microaggression toward the female body. I know there are countries that have it worse than here in Spain, but I couldn’t stay silent.”

She’s also come up with the hashtag,#manchoynomedoyasco, which means “I stain myself and I’m not disgusted,” to raise awareness about the movement working to “normalize” menstruation.

Cinta is currently working towards her master’s in illustration. With an account like this, she’s no doubt making waves. Art like hers reminds us to embrace our bodies for all they are and that we don’t have to be ashamed of what we have, or don’t have.