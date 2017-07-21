Instagram serves as the go-to platform for showing artists’ work and talent. From the artist who paints celebrity faces onto her eyes to the beauty bloggers who’ve turned themselves into ice cream cones, there have been the interesting and the questionable. It’s not always just lighthearted or comedic art, some artists are using their influence to spread body positivity. 21-year-old Cinta Tort Cartró of Spain is doing exactly that. She uses rainbow palettes to beautifully highlight what’s stereotypically consider body “flaws,” like stretch marks and period stains. Take a look for yourself.
View this post on Instagram
#estrías 💜💖❤💛💚💙 Cada unx de nosotrxs es diferente y, a la vez, cada cuerpo es de una forma u otra y tiene su propia esencia y energía. Hay muchos tipos de cuerpos, igual que hay muchos tipos de estrías. De eso me dí sobre todo cuenta el día que hice estas producciones. Pintando a Yacine, a Mònica y a Roser observé detalladamente su piel, la delicadeza que había en ella y, a la vez, la belleza y la esencia que estas escondían. Hay personas con más o menos estrías, con estrías muy gruesas, menos, o más o menos marcadas, y en esto, en la diversidad, hay la riqueza. Las estrías de Yacine me llamaron mucho la atención, pequeñitas, poco palpables a primera vista y verticales, era la aventura de descifrar todo lo que ellas escondían. Todos los cuerpos tienen (más o menos) manchas, pelos, pecas, estrías, curvas, rectas, heridas, arrugas… y todos son igual de válidos. Ya es hora de que empezemos a amar el nuestro porque, al fin y al cabo, esta es nuestra herramienta de comunicación con el mundo. Y si no nos gusta la herramienta que utilizamos para ello, dificilmente podremos sentirnos libres. Una vez más: quererse es un acto revolucionario. 💜
When interviewed by Yahoo! Beauty, Cinta had a lot to say about her inspiration.
“It all started as a form of expression, but it quickly turned into social commentary of the male-dominated culture we live in.
There are many things happening in my town that I couldn’t be silent on, such as the male microaggression toward the female body. I know there are countries that have it worse than here in Spain, but I couldn’t stay silent.”
She’s also come up with the hashtag,#manchoynomedoyasco, which means “I stain myself and I’m not disgusted,” to raise awareness about the movement working to “normalize” menstruation.
Cinta is currently working towards her master’s in illustration. With an account like this, she’s no doubt making waves. Art like hers reminds us to embrace our bodies for all they are and that we don’t have to be ashamed of what we have, or don’t have.