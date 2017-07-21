VIEW GALLERY

How does this headline sound: “Bad Boy Bieber gets Banned From China”? Too alliterative? I thought so too.

We all know Justin Bieber‘s record is full of misdemeanors, but now he’s collecting on the consequences. According to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture, Bieber is hereby banned from performing in China. One dedicated fan summoned the bravery to send an official complaint to the bureau and asked why restrictions were placed during Bieber’s Purpose world tour.

“Please give a detailed explanation of why Justin Bieber is not allowed to come to China! [He] has won many major awards, which demonstrates his extraordinary talents. Why aren’t mainland fans given the right to enjoy his performance?” the fan wrote, according to Variety.

In response, the Beijing Municipal Bureau chalked it up to Bieber’s “bad behavior” over the past couple years:

“Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer,” the bureau stated. “In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers. We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public.”

Bieber isn’t the only celebrity China banned from its midst. Just last year, Rolling Stone reports that Lady Gaga was banned after meeting with the Dalai Lama. Other artists like Bon Jovi and Maroon 5 are also familiar with performance blacklisting.

Unlike other artists who were banned for political affiliations, Bieber is on the naughty list for bad behavior. How embarrassing. Come on, Bieber. You’ve been arrested, had multiple complaints, and behavioral issues. Don’t get me started on your 2013 stunt at the Great Wall of China. If the Beijing Municipal Bureau is telling you to grow up, maybe you should start listening.