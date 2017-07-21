VIEW GALLERY

We must be dreaming. Stranger Things and Game of Thrones are having a moment… together.

The two cult like TV shows are mixing worlds thanks to the help of Katy Perry.

Literally what is going on?

Katy is in the middle of filming her new music video for her single “Swish Swish” and it looks to be star-studded with TV’s biggest names.

Katy posted videos on her Snapchat that show Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays the mountain, and Stranger Things fan-favorite Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin.

https://twitter.com/katyspicscom/status/887522864165003264

Hafþór is shown wearing a tank top that says “Sheep.” It also looks like the music video has a basketball vibe. She also brought in well-known basketball favorite Bill Walton and sportscaster Rich Eisen.

https://twitter.com/katyspicscom/status/887492409143250953

Russell Horning aka Backpack Kid is also making an appearance. You might remember him from his cameo during Katy’s SNL performance.

https://twitter.com/katyspicscom/status/887640587717013504

This music video seems all over the place, but no Nicki in sight. Knowing Katy, this video is going to be weird as hell, but entertaining.