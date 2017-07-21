VIEW GALLERY

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the dream team and low-key the cutest couple ever.

Bell recently celebrated her 37th birthday and Shepard tweeted a birthday message to her that will make your heart melt.

He wrote, “On this day, many moons ago, the greatest wide, mother (of dragons) and friend arrived. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love @IMKristenBell.”

On this day, many moons ago, the greatest wife, mother(of dragons) and friend arrived. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my l❤ve @IMKristenBell — dax shepard (@daxshepard) July 18, 2017

Bell responded, “1 universe 8 planets 196 countries 778 islands 5 oceans And I had the privilege of meeting you.”

And I had the privilege of meeting you. https://t.co/4mg0gPbzM5 — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 19, 2017

Are you tearing up? This power couple has had some incredibly romantic and adorable moments in the past so we’ve compiled a list of some of their best.

1. When they were each other’s Valentines.

How cute is this? The stars married in 2013 at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office. They didn’t have a huge celebrity wedding with a thousand guests. Super low-key, but still super romantic.

2. When they showed their true emotions.

Most people don’t want someone laughing in their face when they cry, but it sure worked for this couple. Bell was definitely laughing after this photo was taken, guaranteed. How could she not?

3. When they spread the love.

Loving how Shepard low-key calls his wife hot after almost 10 years of being together. True love does exist.

4. When they crashed the Game of Thrones premiere in the nerdiest outfits.

They let their true colors show to the whole world together.

5. When they played “Never Have I Ever” with Hollywood’s other cutest couple, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, on Ellen Degeneres.

They got real about sharing toothbrushes, hooking up on set and grooming each other.

6. When they went to Africa to film this epic music video.

The video was filmed years ago on their last vacation prior to having children. They wrote, “Our sole objective was to rage hard and honor Toto properly.”

7. When Bell became emotional talking about Shepard as a father.

“He knows the value of things,” Bell said. “He was an addict for many, many years and he pulled himself out of it… and he knows how many times he’s messed up and how many times he’s been really close to losing everything.”

8. When Shepard surprised Bell with a sloth and she freaked out.

The couple went viral in 2011 when Shepard decided to celebrate Bell’s birthday by surprising her with a slot. Bell immediately broke down in tears overcome with the joy of the possibility of having a sloth.

9. When they both had hilarious tweets after the birth of their first child.

My new roomate poops her pants and doesn't pay rent…basically @daxshepard1 pre-sobriety 🙂 welcome baby Lincoln xo — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) March 28, 2013

Lincoln Bell Shepard is here. She has mom's beauty and dad's obsession with breasts. Hooray!!! — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 28, 2013

Couples who laugh together, stay together.

10. When they both weren’t nominated for any Oscars.

They lost with style.

Here’s to many more years of happiness and laughter (for them and us) for the happy couple.