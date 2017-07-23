It’s becoming more and more difficult for men to claim that the pay gap does not exist in present day, especially in light of proof like BBC‘s top salaries that were publicized last week.

The report revealed that all of BBC‘s top seven earners are white men, the highest-paid women are making less than a quarter of the salary of the highest-paid men, and there is shocking gender and racial pay disparity in the company. (The salaries were also compared by job, so women are making less than their male counterparts for the same level of work.)

Now, 44 of the broadcaster’s female hosts and journalists are speaking out, demanding more. Clare Balding, Victoria Derbyshire, and many more well-known hosts signed an open letter to BBC‘s top manager, Director-General Tony Hall, saying that the pay disparity is “unacceptable.”

“The pay details released in the Annual report showed what many of us have suspected for many years…that women at the BBC are being paid less than men for the same work. Compared to many women and men, we are very well compensated and fortunate. However, this is an age of equality and the BBC is an organisation that prides itself on its values.”

“We all want to go on the record to call upon you to act now,” the letter concludes, “This is an opportunity for those of us with strong and loud voices to use them on behalf of all, and for an organisation that had to be pushed into transparency to do the right thing.”

1970: Equal Pay Act. 2010: Equality Act.

2020: BBC target. We're standing together to politely suggest they can do better #bbcwomen https://t.co/9G1OrqucEj — Clare Balding (@clarebalding) July 23, 2017

Balding also tweeted that BBC‘s target of reaching equal pay in 2020 is unacceptable, citing that the Equal Pay Act was nearly half a century ago.

BBC responded in a statement that it has made “significant changes” in recent years, but admitted that further actions needs to be taken.

All #BBCpay numbers are eye-watering. But to see so many extremely talented women paid less than male 'equivalents' is utterly infuriating. — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) July 19, 2017

Horrific to see the gender pay-gap highlighted in such stark detail with the #BBCpay release — Melanie Finn (@Melfinn1) July 19, 2017

"There is also disparity between what white stars and those from a black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background are paid."#BBCpay pic.twitter.com/4eqKI81rOH — Coco Khan (@cocobyname) July 19, 2017

That’s putting it mildly. Putting pressure on broadcasters like BBC seems to be effective (the network confirmed in an interview that Jodie Whittaker will be making the same salary as the previous male Doctor Who Doctor) so this letter may be a step in the right direction. Many more steps need to be taken, and soon.