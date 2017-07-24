Justin Bieber completely blindsided fans and cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour. This is just after China banned Justin from performing in the country because of his bad behavior.
In his statement, nothing is said to be the cause of the cancellation but according to TMZ he is just “done with it.”
Honestly, after touring for 18 months, I would be done with it too.
https://twitter.com/JBCGiveaway/status/889563427550703616
Most of his fans have not taken his cancellation lightly.
https://twitter.com/itzelresendiz18/status/889573284890550272
A handful of fans thanked Justin for touring for so long and for all the hard work he’s done.
Honestly, Justin deserves a break. Go take a vacation.