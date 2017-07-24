VIEW GALLERY

Justin Bieber completely blindsided fans and cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour. This is just after China banned Justin from performing in the country because of his bad behavior.

In his statement, nothing is said to be the cause of the cancellation but according to TMZ he is just “done with it.”

Honestly, after touring for 18 months, I would be done with it too.

https://twitter.com/JBCGiveaway/status/889563427550703616

Most of his fans have not taken his cancellation lightly.

When Justin Bieber cancels his tour 5 days before you're supposed to see him. It's cool. 🙂🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/jjgl7FztOl — Sarah Galabeas (@sarahgalabeas) July 24, 2017

@justinbieber please tell me this is a fucking joke… i didnt pay $500 for my boyfriend and i to have our show be cancelled 2 weeks before — camryn (@camrynchesney) July 24, 2017

I won tickets in January to see @justinbieber this Saturday and he cancelled the concert… — Francheska (@FrancheskaTX) July 24, 2017

I'm so saddened 4 my god daughter cuz I tried so hard 2 make her happy w/ 2nd row seats for 🎄 she cried of joy now it's just💔 @justinbieber — Claudia Martinez (@claudizzi) July 24, 2017

https://twitter.com/itzelresendiz18/status/889573284890550272

I was looking so forward to this Justin Bieber concert for months and months and I just woke up to the news of him cancelling the tour😔 — ᴍᴀʀʏ ᴍᴀʀɪᴇ ♡ (@themarymarie) July 24, 2017

A handful of fans thanked Justin for touring for so long and for all the hard work he’s done.

The #PurposeTour has been AMAZING. Thank you @justinbieber for working so hard these past 18 months, and bringing us all together. — Justin Bieber Crew (@JustinCrew) July 24, 2017

Honestly, Justin deserves a break. Go take a vacation.