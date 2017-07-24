VIEW GALLERY

It was been twenty years since Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris.

Recently, Prince Harry has been very vocal about his mother, her legacy and the hardships that he had to face without having her around.

Watch TRH share some of their favourite memories of their late mother. Prince Harry: "She was one of the naughtiest parents!" pic.twitter.com/zKIcZbe4rf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 23, 2017

In a documentary being released on ITV called Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Prince Harry said, “All I can hear is her laugh in my head — and that sort of crazy laugh where happiness was shown on her face. One of her mottos to me was ‘you can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught.'”

To commemorate her legacy on the anniversary of her death, the Royal Family released three never before seen pictures of Diana with her children from her personal albums.

In one snap, Diana is pictured with Prince William on her hip while pregnant with Prince Harry.

In another picture, Diana snuggled her younger son.

The brothers also posed for a picture as kids.

Prince Harry and Prince William recently discussed the reasoning behind the released photos and their feelings about the anniversary while also sharing even more snaps.

Lets take this day to remember Princess Diana, whose legacy has made an imprint on history forever.