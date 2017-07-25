VIEW GALLERY

Oh A-Rod, how are you still so hot? The retired Yankee’s star is still making headlines thanks to his love life. He’s currently dating Jennifer Lopez, I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of her. But she’s a somewhat famous singer, actor and ageless woman.

Thank god Alex is back in the spotlight because I missed seeing his cute face 24/7. Despite all of his past controversy with using steroids Alex is still one of the greatest baseball players of all time and the hottest that ever played. Baseball butts never go out of style.

Clicked through the gallery to see Alex’s sexiest photos on his Instagram.