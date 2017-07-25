If you’ve ever gone on a diet or looked up ways to lose weight, then you’re familiar with seeing before and after photos. You’ll look at the results and compare them to yourself. I won’t deny that I’ve used the guilt and the self-mortification for my own diets, but this blogger will have you rethinking the way you look at before and after photos. You might even stop altogether.
Megan Crabbe, who also goes by @bodyposipanda on Instagram, is a strong advocate for body-positivity for both men and women. Her Instagram typically consists of selfies that aim to encourage people to love the skin they’re in. Unfortunately, some users are keen on leaving negative comments on her bathing suit selfies and urge her to “put some clothes on.”
I think they’re missing the point.
View this post on Instagram
"We get that you love yourself but why do you have to be half naked?" · "Put some clothes on." · "I'm all for body positivity but this is showing too much skin" · Fact: the amount of skin a woman shows has nothing to do with how much respect she deserves OR how much she respects herself. · Fact: a woman can choose to celebrate her body in its most natural state without it being for someone else's sexual pleasure or gratification. · Fact: thinking 'SEX' or 'SLUT' or 'PUT SOME CLOTHES ON' as soon as you see any kind of nudity is something that you've been taught by a culture that tells us women's bodies are for the consumption of other people and never for ourselves. While hypersexualising female bodies at every turn it simultaneously teaches us that our sexuality is shameful and that our bodies are scandalous. The good thing? You can unlearn that. · Flesh doesn't automatically equal sex. Our naked bodies are not shameful. We are just as worthy of respect dressed or undressed and how much skin we show is up to us. Take your casual misogyny and slut shaming elsewhere, and I'll just be over here celebrating myself however I damn well please. 💜💙💚🌈🌞 #bodypositivepower Right photo: @curvykate ✨
“Everyone deserves to be celebrated and embrace their bodies exactly as they are,” Crabbe told Elite Daily. “If I could do that after years of eating disorders and yo-yo dieting, then they can, too.”
Although Crabbe encourages everyone to love their bodies, women tend to get the shorter end of the stick. The media often promotes skinny builds that are typically only attainable through unhealthy diets and Photoshop touch-ups. To emphasize this point, Crabbe took part in a photo shoot knowing full well that they would alter her body into the media’s “ideal image.”
View this post on Instagram
REAL TALK: the photo on the left is staged as hell. I was told where to put my legs, how to angle my arm, which way to tilt my hips and even how to hold my fingers. My eyes were watering from the false lashes and my hair will probably never look like that again. THESE ARE THE TYPE OF IMAGES WE COMPARE OURSELVES TO EVERYDAY! A posed, polished, perfectly lit snapshot of the highlight reel. Except this photoshoot was different, because after all the typically 'flattering' lingerie posing, @curvykate asked me to go home and recreate the pictures make-up free, hair undone and relaxed. Because behind-the-scenes deserves to be celebrated too! Our bodies are glorious from every angle. Posed or unposed. Polished or not. And we sure as hell don't need to compare ourselves to anybody's highlight reel, after all, the model in the magazine doesn't even look like the model in the magazine most of the time. 💜💙💚🌈🌞 You can see more about this photoshoot on @curvykate's blog, the link is in my bio! ✨ Left photo by @alisonvwebster with make-up by @sharlottejacks 💫
After staging the first photo on the left, she was then asked to go home and recreate the photos without makeup and with relaxed hair. After this shoot, Crabbe hoped to emphasize that you don’t need to look like a magazine model to look beautiful. In my opinion, she still looks gorgeous on the right.
Apart from body build, Crabbe also hopes to help women feel beautiful regardless if they’re fully clothed or dressed down to a revealing bikini. The amount of respect we deserve shouldn’t be based on how much skin we choose to show.
View this post on Instagram
Can I just take a minute to share that @thevagaggle and I have watched each other go through 10 years of eating disorders, crash diets, body hatred and hundreds of pounds lost and gained – and the first thing we said when we saw these pictures was 'oh my god our belly rolls match HOW COOL IS THAT!' Friends who bopo together stay together 💜💙💚🌈🌞
Look at these cuties!
In order to spread her ideology, Crabbe posts a variety of selfies that help us appreciate our bodies, whether or not you’re dressed head to toe in a t-shirt and jeans or in that cute bikini you’ve been eyeing this summer. In one particular post, she’s seen dancing confidently with a brilliant smile on her face.
She later stated:
As soon as we take ownership of our bodies and show skin in a way that isn’t catered for the male gaze, we’re shamed for it.
I would love for people to realize that nudity is not inherently sexual; our bodies in their most natural state do not exist for other people’s sexual needs. We can appreciate the beauty in bodies without having to sexualize them.
Can we hear it again for the people in the back?
Body-positivity doesn’t just mean that you love one body-type. It means that you can fully appreciate bodies in all shapes and sizes. Regardless if you have an hourglass figure, stretch marks, or some flab, be happy with your body.