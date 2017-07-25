VIEW GALLERY

Mark your calendars and plan your viewing party, because the VMAs are near!

On Sunday, August 27, the VMAs will be airing at 8:00 P.M. EST/PST. The award show will be taking place live at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Last year, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele hosted the award show together and hyping up the audience with their energetic and hilarious personalities. However, the reveal for this year’s host hasn’t come by just yet. But we’re all curious and waiting patiently on who will lead one of the best award shows in music history.

As for the nominees, the list is looking amazing with great artists that fans are super excited to see on the list. Last year Beyonce nearly stole every award as well as stealing the show with her insane surprise performance of a selection from “Lemonade Medley” that blew the audience away. But sadly, she isn’t on the list this year.

However, artists such as Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Lorde, Kodak Black, SZA, Young M.A, Big Sean and many more have made it to the nominees’ list. Maybe Harry Styles will win his first award as a solo artist? Or how about Lorde winning Artist Of The Year?

You’ll have to tune in then to find out!

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017 VMAs.

VMAs 2017 Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2017

Time: 8:00 P.M. ET

TV Channel: MTV

Location: The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Host: Will be revealed soon!