The Girl Scouts of the USA have rolled out 23 new badges and they are all centered around STEM and environmental science.

This is the largest amount of new badges from the organization in over a decade.

The new badges include Programming Robots and Race Car Design Challenge. Both the badges are focused on programming, machinery and using technology. The Girl Scouts carefully crafted their badges to contribute to girl tech-related groups that already exist like Code.org and GoldieBlox.

These new badges are super important because Girl Scouts are almost twice as likely than non-Girl Scouts to participate in STEM and outdoor related activities. They are also more likely to pursue a career in STEM, law and business where females are highly under represented.

Girl Scouts are proving that they are more than just cookie sales. They are the future women of the world.