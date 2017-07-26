VIEW GALLERY

This is FAR from the first time Kylie Jenner has been accused of stealing intellectual property and it probably won’t be the last.

But this year in particular has not been kind to Kylie. Her and sister Kendall Jenner had to pull their T-shirt collection because of copyright reasons. She also has been severely accused of copying designed from an independent clothing label.

Now what hot water has the almost 20-year-old gotten herself into?

She is being sued over her new really show Life of Kylie‘s logo. Sara Pope is the artist who filed the lawsuit against Kylie and NBC Universal. She thinks Kylie’s logo looks almost spot on to her art pieces called Temptation Neon.

Sara’s art focus is all about lips, so it was only a matter of time before Kylie the queen of lip kits and her clashed.

The Life of Kylie trailer that Sara filed a lawsuit for has been taken down. But you can watch a different trailer with a very similar logo the that isn’t being sued.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmLG_wtdu3Q

They seem eerily similar.