Justin Bieber can’t seem to stay out of the tabloids this week. He actually hit a paparazzo with his car Wednesday night while leaving church.

He hit the paparazzo with his giant, black pickup truck. It appears to be an accident, but Justin still stayed until authorities arrived.

There were no citations given and no arrests made and Justin was free to go.

Luckily for us, ABC got the entire thing on video.

BREAKING: Witnesses say Justin Bieber hit a photographer in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening. Police say it appears to be an accident. pic.twitter.com/tTqgKmAkGb — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) July 27, 2017

Beiber has been in the press because he cancelled the rest of his World Purpose Tour. Sources say that the reason for the cancellation is the new church he’s joined. He’s really close with Pastor Carl Lentz, who is weirdly super hot.

The photographer involved in the accident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We don’t know if he’s pressing charges.