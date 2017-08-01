This story sounds like it came straight out of Seattle Grace and the writer’s room of Grey’s Anatomy, but in reality, this shocking delivery happened in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Dr. Amanda Hess is an OBGYN based out of Kentucky.

She’s passionate about what she does. Hess told WKYT, “You know I love doing what I do. I love taking care of mothers and babies… A lot of doctors are always thinking of their patients even when they’re a patient themselves.”

Hess proved this as she was giving birth to her own child and heard someone in distress down the hall.

“My husband actually said, ‘Is that a woman screaming?'” Hess said.

It turned out that the on-call doctor who was supposed to deliver the baby was on a break, off hospital grounds and unable to make it back in time.

Luckily, Dr. Hess knew the patient in question, Leah Halliday Jackson, and got to work, despite being in the middle of her own labor.

“I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes, to keep from getting any fluid and all that stuff on me, and went down to her room and I knew her,” Hess said.

Hess had recently given Jackson a checkup and knew exactly what she needed to do and Jackson “was just glad to be able to get to push and have the baby out and not have to wait any longer,” Hess told WKYT.

Post-delivery, Dr. Hess returned to her own delivery room where she gave birth to her own baby girl, Ellen Joyce.

Congratulations to each of the happy families. There will definitely be an episode of Grey’s about this sooner rather than later.