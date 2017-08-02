VIEW GALLERY

As Coldplay took over East Rutherford, New Jersey for the latest stop on their tour, frontman Chris Martin decided to open the show with an extremely emotional performance. Chris sat down at his piano and paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington by playing a very soulful and heartfelt rendition Linkin Park’s Grammy Award-winning song “Crawling.”

There’s absolutely no doubt that Chris Martin’s cover struck a chord with fans at the concert, as many of them are still mourning the loss of Linkin Park’s lead singer.

Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington passed away late last month from suicide, leaving behind his wife and six kids. Since his death, both Bennington’s wife and his former band members have come out with their own heartbreaking statements.

“Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened,” Linkin Park wrote in a letter on their official Instagram account. “You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized.”

Rest in peace, Chester. You are missed.