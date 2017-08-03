There are worst things that can happen than be compared to one of the world’s top models of the moment.

That’s where Iza IJerman is finding herself right now. The Internet discovered the Dutch model/blogger and can’t help but notice an eerie resemblance to Gigi Hadid.

The ladies do have something in common that may contribute to their likeness: Gigi’s mom Yolanda is also Dutch.

Check out some of her photos for yourself and just try to tell me you’re not seeing double.

Iza told Refinery 29 that fans first noticed the resemblance on Instagram. Her modeling agency also thought she looked like the Victoria’s Secret vet.

“When I signed with MiLK, they posted a picture with the caption ‘The new curvy Gigi Hadid, so that’s the moment I realized it might be true!” she said.