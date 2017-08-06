Seth Rogen’s Twitter presence has the ability to both make you nod with fierce recognition and snort aloud in a public place — often simultaneously. His brash, raw, and relatable sense of humor resonates when he comments on current events (his political commentary rivals Chrissy Teigen) and when he speaks about his own life. My personal favorite brand of Seth Rogen tweets are those he directs at his mom, but I digress.

From scrolling mindlessly through his Twitter feed for a few minutes, it was easy to compile a few of his most notable recent tweets, regarding everything from Breitbart to drugs to The Little Mermaid. Just make sure you aren’t drinking anything while you read them.

When he had some thoughts about our president:

Yo I make movies about food fucking and I feel my job is too important to take a 17 day vacation. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 4, 2017

When he disagreed with company policy:

I know the company says its "La Croy" and I straight up think they're wrong. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 10, 2017

When he appreciated a classic for what it is:

This is also a fucking great album. pic.twitter.com/ioxySlrcv7 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 8, 2017

When his mother embarrassed him online:

Jesus fucking Christ mom. https://t.co/KJSIlWZMhL — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2017

But still helped him out when he needed it:

My parents removed my contact lenses. https://t.co/9IvcmZeGP5 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 16, 2017

When he couldn’t comprehend the hypocrisy:

Props to this racist lady who was fired from Breitbart for being too racist, and now she's asking for a handout because she's unemployed. https://t.co/E9jGXySX5N — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 5, 2017

When he gave good advice:

Don't get sick!!!!!!!!!! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 4, 2017

And when he stated the facts:

Drugs work. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 23, 2017