Anna Faris is an American actress, producer and comedian. She first rose to fame for her comedic role as Cindy Campbell in the first four Scary Movie films. She also had a recurring role in the well-known TV sitcom Friends. Her most recent work includes playing Christy Plunkett on the CBS sitcom Mom since 2013. She has won multiple awards, including People’s Choice Awards and an MTV Movie Award.

Despite Anna always being on the move from one acting job to the next, she has found time for dating. Her dating history doesn’t consist of much but the relationships she has been in are… complicated. Keep reading to find out why.

Ben Indra 1999 – 2008

In 1999, while filming an independent horror film Lovers Lane, Anna met her first husband, Ben Indra. They began dating later that year and got married in June of 2004. However, in 2007 she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The divorce was finalized in February of 2008. As a part of the divorce agreement, they had to split property and acting royalties. She also had to pay him an additional $900,000. During their marriage they had no children.

Chris Pratt 2008 – 2017

This is the relationship that has everyone heartbroken. The beloved couple who once talked so much about their beautiful relationship and being “soulmates” has just announced their separation after more than eight years of marriage.

The couple got engaged in 2008 and have been married up until mid-2017. In August of 2012, they gave birth to their only child, Jack. Their son was born premature and they were told he may grow up to have special needs but one month later they were able to take their healthy baby boy home.

The couple has been through a lot together and from social media, it appeared as if their marriage was perfect. On August 6, 2017, the couple jointly announced their legal separation. A statement from Chris said, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

While everyone is taking the separation hard, we can’t help but wonder who will be Anna’s next love interest.

Anna Faris has been seen with cinematographer Michael Barrett after she broke up her marriage with Chris Pratt.

