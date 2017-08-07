VIEW GALLERY

Hollywood’s cutest couple is officially separating. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are breaking up so love is officially a lie.

Chris Pratt broke the news on his Facebook. The Guardians of the Galaxy star said the two are “legally separating” and that they are “really dissappointed.”

He also said that they have been trying to make their marriage for a long time. That seems sort of shocking considering the two were official #CoupleGoals.

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. … Posted by Chris Pratt on Sunday, August 6, 2017

They seem to have a mutual and amicable break up. The two want to keep the details of their divorce as private as possible.

Anna posted the same message on her social media platforms as well.

The couple has a son Jack who is going to be 5-years-old this month. The two parents say they both love their son very much. It seems like they are going to keep their divorce pleasant for their sons sake.

Either way love is a lie and nothing is sacred. So put the flags at half mass because we are mourning the end of Chris and Anna’s eight year marriage.

Click through the gallery to see Hollywoods former cutest couple best Instagram’s of each other.