Chris Pratt has recently been deemed a total Hollywood babe. His breakout role was Andy on Parks and Rec. He originally was only supposed to guest star for a few episodes in the first season, but he was so funny that they made his character a regular cast member.

On Parks he was just a goofy, dumb and good-hearted city employee. But then Pratt turned from chubby and lovable to ripped and hot.

Pratt has become a full fledge Hollywood star. Being the face of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. But who has the star been dating?

Read on for Pratt’s full dating history.

Emily VanCamp 2004 – 2006

The couple dated for almost two and a half years. The two met on the set of Everwood. On the show the two played brother and sister, so fans were shocked when they started dating. Even though it isn’t technically incest it is still a little creepy. They broke up when the series was over. The two went on to both become part of the Marvel superhero world. Pratt playing Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy and Emily as Kate/Agent 13 in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Anna Faris 2008 – 2017

Prat and Anna Faris met on the Take Me Home Tonight Set. The two dated for about a year before getting married in 2009. The movie that they met on took four years to be released so by the time it came out the two of them were already married. In 2012 they had a son Jack and became parents.

Prat and Anna were always considered #CoupleGoals so when the two announced their separation at the end of summer 2017 people were shocked. They were together for nine years and married for eight.

Olivia Munn 2018

Pratt has rebounded quickly after the announcement of his split with Anna Faris. Daily Mail reports that the two began dating after they were each other’s rebound. Olivia’s relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers ended in 2017. But now the two are rumored to be serious.

Olivia was a guest star on Anna’s podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, in April 2016. During the podcast, Anna told Olivia that she was her then husband Pratt’s dream woman because of her love of eagles.

Katherine Schwarzenegger 2018-Present

After divorcing Faris, Pratt began dating Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple started dating in June 2018 and things quickly got heated.

On January 14, 2019, Pratt announced on his Instagram that they are engaged!

Now we wait for the wedding.

2019

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are planning for a fall or winter wedding but the confirmed news is yet to come.