You may know her as a Victoria’s Secret Angel or the rumored French-American girlfriend of singer Harry Styles.

It’s difficult to keep up with the love life of Styles, but Camille Rowe has been the most recent link to the star. Rowe is 27 years old, making her approximately four years older than Styles and also on the older side of the modeling industry spectrum. She also attended college in Paris where she first got discovered.

Rowe was born in Paris to an American mother, who is a model and dancer, and a French father, who works in the restaurant industry. Her childhood was split between Paris, Brooklyn and California, basically living the dream.

Before she was a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she modeled for Louis Vuitton and Dior. She also posed for Chloe, Abercrombie & Fitch, Tommy Hilfiger, Gap and H&M.

Rowe made her acting debut in 2010 in the French thriller One Day Will Come and has had various minor roles since. But as an actress and model, she seems to have a thing for musicians having previously dated Devendra Banhart and MGMT member Andrew VanWyngarden.

Rowe has about 378,000 Instagram followers probably because of her beautiful photos and quirky captions. Funny and pretty, what more could you ask for?