VIEW GALLERY

Imagine having millions and millions of dollars and not leaving a tip when dining out. Even when I, a mere mortal with an average income, have bad service I still tip because I don’t want to be that person. I run scenarios in my head like “Maybe the bartender is having a bad day! Who wants to be at work anyways! If anything I should tip more because it’ll make them feel better!”

Turns out that is not how Kendall Jenner’s mind works. Kendall has been traipsing around New York City this summer with her other model gal pal Bella Hadid.

The reality star and model was in Brooklyn at Baby’s All Right, a bar in Williamsburg. Supposedly Kendall didn’t tip her bartender and they were not happy.The bar posted her check on Instagram, because nothing is better than a reading a receipts from a receipt. The caption read “Don’t forget to tip your bartender :)”

Since becoming viral the Instagram post has been taken down. But don’t worry, screenshots are forever.

Kendall Jenner doesn't tip, but are we really surprised? https://t.co/cjPm6EcnCd pic.twitter.com/8FJQGbRi3w — Dumb Bell Door (@yosoymichael) August 4, 2017

At least the bill was only $24 so the bartender wasn’t missing out on a large tip, BUT STILL. You always tip! It’s what is standard in America. Maybe Kendall has been spending too much time in Paris.

Kendall could have left a cash tip, but I wouldn’t hold out on the reality star to clarify what really went down. She it notorious for never addressing any issue. Not even her controversial Pepsi commercial.

Update:

Kendall Jenner is responding to the allegations of cheapness and let’s just say she doesn’t seem too happy with the story.

damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash https://t.co/iZ4tFt3pg7 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 8, 2017

Yikes. Looks like Kendall won’t be paying with a card ever again.