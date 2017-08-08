Sometimes it takes a story about tragedy to remember just how lucky we are. For the families of Austin Wesson and Rebekah Bouma, the ultimate tragedy struck recently.

Austin Wesson and Rebekah Bouma were both 19 when they got married last week. The next day, they were killed in a tragic accident when the pickup truck they were driving barreled off of the side of the road and hit a tree. Wesson was driving and lost control of the car.

Wesson died immediately and Bouma was pronounced dead at the hospital the next morning.

They first met this past February on a mission trip to South Africa. In June, they knew that they wanted to get married. After getting married, they planned on moving to Grand Rapids, Michigan to go to college together and go on more mission trips.

While they were both young when they married, Bouma’s mother approved of the relationship.

“Everybody questions [the marriage] because they were 19,” Bouma’s mother said at the funeral service. “But there is no doubt that they were meant for each other and how greatly they loved each other. If you saw them together, you would know. They were such a beautiful couple.”

While things like this are almost unspeakably upsetting, we have to remember that while they were young and killed way too soon, they both were in love and got to experience something that great with each other.

Our thoughts are with the families of Bouma and Wesson.