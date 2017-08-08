If you have even checked the internet today, you probably saw some photo of Rihanna looking like a straight queen. Her over-the-top look was for Crop Over Festival, a harvest celebration that takes place in Rihanna’s home country of Barbados, and she had all eyes on her.

Including Chris Brown‘s.

Quick refresher: Chris pleaded guilty to accusations of domestic violence against Rihanna in 2009. There were photos of the singer with a black eye. It was the opposite of okay.

Though the pair got back together in 2013, they split for good shortly after.

So when Chris decided to comment on one of RiRi’s snaps with the eyes emoji, AKA the clearest and truest sign of a f—boy, fans were not having it.

The photo:

The issue:

The response:

"Hello? Yes is the police…im some random person from Twitter callin to let u know Chris Brown left emoji eyes on Rihanna picture" pic.twitter.com/8HpnoL5FhE — Qucci Mane (@iRejectSlimHoes) August 8, 2017

Really Chris Brown ???? You gon comment under Rihanna's picture ?? Right in front of my salad ?? pic.twitter.com/Vr3sokIIgR — 𝔟𝔬𝔦 (@KidBrenen) August 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/Yahiam_/status/894764744120324096

Chris Brown had the audacity to comment "👀" under Rihanna's picture. Imagine being that bold. — 🎀 𝑅𝒾𝓈𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒢♡𝓉𝒽 𝓈𝓊𝒷 🎀 (@chantilllylace) August 8, 2017

Can we all give a collective "BOIII WTF U THINKIN" to Chris Brown's comment on Rihanna's insta???? pic.twitter.com/GoFkQLoAWS — lisa newcar (@wesstrobe) August 8, 2017

Rihanna is a treasure we need to protect…and Chris Brown needs to stay away from her.

Luckily, her Navy is ready.