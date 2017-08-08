If you have even checked the internet today, you probably saw some photo of Rihanna looking like a straight queen. Her over-the-top look was for Crop Over Festival, a harvest celebration that takes place in Rihanna’s home country of Barbados, and she had all eyes on her.
Including Chris Brown‘s.
Quick refresher: Chris pleaded guilty to accusations of domestic violence against Rihanna in 2009. There were photos of the singer with a black eye. It was the opposite of okay.
Though the pair got back together in 2013, they split for good shortly after.
So when Chris decided to comment on one of RiRi’s snaps with the eyes emoji, AKA the clearest and truest sign of a f—boy, fans were not having it.
The photo:
The issue:
The response:
https://twitter.com/Yahiam_/status/894764744120324096
Rihanna is a treasure we need to protect…and Chris Brown needs to stay away from her.
Luckily, her Navy is ready.