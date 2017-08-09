VIEW GALLERY

Being a woman is great for countless reasons. One of the most troubling downfalls of being a woman in this world is the threat that still exists due to the insane, scary things that still go on today, like the sex slave trade industry.

This topic has been making headlines because 20-year-old British model Chloe Ayling had a far too close experience with it recently.

Ayling was told by her agent that she had a photo shoot scheduled in Milan and instead she was drugged, placed in a bag and transported to a cabin in a small town in the Italian Alps.

She was kidnapped by a group from the dark web called Black Death, who were planning on auctioning her off online as a sex slave.

She was held for six days until her captors realized that she was a mother of a young child and that she wouldn’t auction as well. Before that, he asked her agent for a ransom of $300,000 or he was going to auction her off as a sex slave in the Middle East.

In a recent testimony to the police, she explains the terrifying details of how the whole kidnapping went down.

“A person wearing black gloves came from behind and put one hand on my neck and one hand on my mouth to stop me from screaming,” Ayling said. “A second person wearing a black balaclava gave me an injection in my right forearm. I think I lost consciousness. When I woke up, I was wearing a pink bodysuit and the socks I am wearing now. I realized I was in the [trunk] of a car with my wrists and ankles handcuffed, adhesive taped to my mouth. I was inside a bag and was only able to breathe through a small hole.”

Once they drove 120 miles from Milan, things didn’t get better for Ayling.

“The pair tied my feet and hands to a chest, I was forced to sleep on the floor with a sleeping bag,” Ayling said. “They watched me, they stopped me from fleeing and threatened to kill me if I did.”

The details that she gave the police about what the men said to her are also heartbreaking and chilling.

Her one captor, Lukazs Pawel Herba, told her that he had made $17 million over the past year by selling women online to buyers in the Middle East. He also told Ayling of the trade market, “when the buyers get tired of the girl bought by auction, [they] can give them to other people, and when it is no longer of interest they are to become a ‘tiger meal.'”

Herba has been arrested for suspected kidnapping and extortion and is currently awaiting trial.

This story reminds us that while women are much safer around the world than they have been in the past, we still need to keep an eye out, be skeptical of odd situations and help each other to stay safe.